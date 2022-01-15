Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 251.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 58,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

Shares of TSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.