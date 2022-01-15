Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Comerica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $101.24 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.19.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

