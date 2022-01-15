Presearch (PRE) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.09 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Presearch has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $147.67 million and $3.09 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00343225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

