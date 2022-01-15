Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 3%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s share price fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.09. 16,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 11,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMNF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

