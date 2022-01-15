Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 196,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.70 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

