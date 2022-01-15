Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

