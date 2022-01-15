Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,406 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,556 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 65,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,401,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 166,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

