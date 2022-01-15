PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Sells $129,989.54 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.