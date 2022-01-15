Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PGUUF remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash SA offers logistics, cash management and outsourcing services. Its services include transporting valuable, end to end ATM management, international transport, cash management and Prosegur smart cash. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

