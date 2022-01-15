ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.82

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.