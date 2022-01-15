ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.84

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.84 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 1699558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.