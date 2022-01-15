Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 568.2% from the December 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. 629,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

