ProximaX Price Up 21.3% This Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and $416,884.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.72 or 0.07714717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.08 or 0.99978129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069228 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

