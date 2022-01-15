Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) PT Raised to €19.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its target price increased by Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proximus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Proximus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

