Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Proximus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Proximus stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

About Proximus

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

