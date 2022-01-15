Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $9.73 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $17,469.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,011,623 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

