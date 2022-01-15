Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Puma has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

