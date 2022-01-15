PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in December

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the December 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

PureTech Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

