PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in December

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the December 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.
PureTech Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.
PureTech Health Company Profile
