Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $697.39 million, a P/E ratio of 173.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

