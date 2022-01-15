PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

