Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

GPN opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

