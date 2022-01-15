Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

