Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

SRPT stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 271,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

