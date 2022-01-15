Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of BOOT opened at $108.73 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.