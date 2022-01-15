QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $526.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.80 million to $537.10 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. 833,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.