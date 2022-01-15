Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

