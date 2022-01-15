Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$30.65 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.33 and a one year high of C$36.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.