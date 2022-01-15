Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $442.88 million and $27.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.15 or 0.07701599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,710.63 or 0.99614092 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069148 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

