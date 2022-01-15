Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,649 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

