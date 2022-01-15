Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

