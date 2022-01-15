Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,147 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

