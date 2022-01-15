Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 27,946 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,946 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,100 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCT opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

