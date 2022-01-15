Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

