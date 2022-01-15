RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $56.74 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

