Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 92.9% in December

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne bought 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,270 shares of company stock valued at $296,059 in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rand Capital stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

