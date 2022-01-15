Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

