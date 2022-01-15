Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.58 Million

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $971.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,021. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,017,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

