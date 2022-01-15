Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.58 Million

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post sales of $971.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $817.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,021. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.
In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,017,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.