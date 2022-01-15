RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €747.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €657.44 ($747.10).

RAA stock opened at €791.00 ($898.86) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($676.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €861.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €863.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

