Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 81,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 641,717 shares of company stock worth $48,270,373 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

