Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $138.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

