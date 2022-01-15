Raymond James & Associates Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

