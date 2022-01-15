Raymond James & Associates Takes $2.18 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSF. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

