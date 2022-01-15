Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,019 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

