Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 677,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

