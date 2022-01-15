Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,432 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period.

NYSE:GGZ opened at $15.83 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

