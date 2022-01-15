Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.10.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $207.51 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

