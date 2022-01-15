Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,255 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 97.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.