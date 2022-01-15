Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

