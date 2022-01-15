Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

