Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.56.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$11.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.87.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

